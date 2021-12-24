Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,350,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,472,972,000 after buying an additional 577,935 shares in the last quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,891,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.02. 13,538,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,214,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.10. The company has a market capitalization of $258.33 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.