Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,761,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,805 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelon were worth $85,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after buying an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

EXC stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

