Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Cormark in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$15.25 price objective on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EXCOF opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. Exco Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $9.12.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the design, development and manufacture of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.