ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Tops $0.0639 on Major Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0639 or 0.00000125 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $373,689.75 and approximately $924.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00011525 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 56% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000096 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001289 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

EXCL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

