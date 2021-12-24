Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,947,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $110,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQUA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AQUA stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 109.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AQUA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

