Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ES. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,791,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,463,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,685,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,678 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,382,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

