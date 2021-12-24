Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.9% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.4% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 6,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.3% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.7% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $174.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.86. The company has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $163.38 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.93.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

