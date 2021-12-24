Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 214.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Sysco by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Sysco by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $76.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

