Everett Harris & Co. CA Buys 1,366 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $121,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $403.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $254.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.88 and its 200 day moving average is $335.04. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $241.73 and a 52 week high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.40.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

