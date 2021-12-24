Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 440 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSWI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 18.9% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

Several research firms have commented on CSWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CSW Industrials from $163.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $276,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 9,522 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.69, for a total value of $1,320,606.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,999,740 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSWI opened at $117.01 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.21 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.62.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.34). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $155.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

CSW Industrials Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.