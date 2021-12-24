Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $121.13 and last traded at $121.97. 99 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ERFSF. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

