Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $255.52 Average Target Price from Analysts

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $255.52.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus assumed coverage on Etsy in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

ETSY opened at $228.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,020 shares of company stock worth $70,764,315 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

