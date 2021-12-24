Ethereum Yield 24-Hour Volume Tops $567.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $503,008.31 and approximately $567.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.03 or 0.00009898 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ethereum Yield alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00043084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Yield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Yield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Yield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.