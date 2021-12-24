ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) Holdings Increased by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,027,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214,741 shares during the period. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy accounts for 18.8% of 6 Meridian’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 6 Meridian owned about 0.97% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy worth $238,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIXH traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,371. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.35. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

