Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 11.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,762,000 after acquiring an additional 78,323 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 19.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 196,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.11 and a 12 month high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

