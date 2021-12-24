ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Position Decreased by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $228,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the second quarter worth $299,000. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $86.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.