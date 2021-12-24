Eric Xavier Heine Sells 10,000 Shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $111,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Eric Xavier Heine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,900 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total value of $27,347.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 1,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $10,400.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 2,200 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total value of $15,268.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Eric Xavier Heine sold 3,000 shares of Mercer International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $32,280.00.

NASDAQ:MERC opened at $11.49 on Friday. Mercer International Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercer International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mercer International by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth about $440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its position in Mercer International by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 423,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

