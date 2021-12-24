Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company primarily in Kansas and Missouri. The company provides financial services primarily to businesses, business owners and individuals. It offers certificates of deposits, individual retirement and money market accounts, home equity lines of credit, credit cards, mortgages, treasury management, personal and business loans, investment services. Equity Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Equity Bancshares from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Equity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $560.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.67%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $33,131.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $331,470.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,118 shares of company stock worth $643,348. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQBK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,315,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 748,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 128,115 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,835,000 after buying an additional 14,009 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

