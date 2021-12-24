Eq LLC Has $8.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eq LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 67.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,003 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.4% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Eq LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.19. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.78 and a 12-month high of $55.17.

