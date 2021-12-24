Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) PT Lowered to C$58.00 at Scotiabank

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a C$69.00 target price on shares of Enghouse Systems in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

ENGH opened at C$48.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33. Enghouse Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$43.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

