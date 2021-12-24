EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC decreased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in EnerSys by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ENS opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENS. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

