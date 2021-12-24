Enecuum (ENQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.01 Million

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded up 44.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $17.66 million and $6.01 million worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enecuum coin can now be bought for about $0.0891 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded up 108.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00042565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Enecuum Coin Profile

ENQ is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 198,175,431 coins. Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Buying and Selling Enecuum

