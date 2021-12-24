Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 400,022 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

VIR opened at $41.75 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

