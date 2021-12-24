Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf Sells 400,022 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
VIR opened at $41.75 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -48.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of -1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.91.
Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
VIR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.
About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
