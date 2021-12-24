Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a C$53.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ENB. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC dropped their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CSFB lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.89.

Enbridge stock opened at C$48.66 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$40.63 and a twelve month high of C$54.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$50.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,604,238.28. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

