Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:ENB opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 120.27%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 337.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 6.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 645,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

