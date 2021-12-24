ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Down 0.5%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.40. 420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

ENB Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENBP)

ENB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It provides financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company was founded on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Ephrata, PA.

