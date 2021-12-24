Emblem (CVE:EMC) Shares Up 1.6%

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.88. 597,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 865,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88.

Emblem Company Profile (CVE:EMC)

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

