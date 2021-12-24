Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,571 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 1.20% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

ESBK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.17. The company has a market cap of $79.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.03. Elmira Savings Bank has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $23.22.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Elmira Savings Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.