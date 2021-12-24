Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Raised to $325.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $272.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock opened at $273.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.10. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 52 week low of $161.78 and a 52 week high of $283.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

