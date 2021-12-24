Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,698 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions makes up approximately 1.2% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $34,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,175,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,883 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 21.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 553.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,594,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,924 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,559,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 295.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,717,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

NYSE ESI opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.86 and a 52-week high of $26.92.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.47 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

