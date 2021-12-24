Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 0.06% of Elbit Systems worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 405 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Elbit Systems by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $167.76 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $177.71. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The aerospace company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.48. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

