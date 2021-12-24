Eight Capital Reiterates “C$2.00” Price Target for Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE)

Eight Capital set a C$2.00 price target on Critical Elements Lithium (CVE:CRE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Critical Elements Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

CRE opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.44. Critical Elements Lithium has a 52 week low of C$0.69 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$286.19 million and a PE ratio of -140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.44, a current ratio of 14.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

In related news, Senior Officer Nathalie Laurin sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total transaction of C$310,000.00. Also, Director Jean-Sébastien Lavallée acquired 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,085,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,644,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,848,975.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

