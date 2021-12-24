Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.00

Shares of Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 80 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.06), with a volume of 683513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79 ($1.04).

The stock has a market capitalization of £177.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.74. The company has a current ratio of 15.80, a quick ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

