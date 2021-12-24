Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $139.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.84 and a 200 day moving average of $123.11. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.73.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total transaction of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

