ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$9.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.84.

ECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

ECN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.33. 457,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.31. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 84.13.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ECN Capital will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.