ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives C$9.84 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.84.
ECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.50 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
ECN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$5.33. 457,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.31. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 84.13.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.