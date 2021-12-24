Earnbase Hits Market Cap of $169,489.49 (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Earnbase coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Earnbase has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Earnbase has a total market cap of $169,489.49 and approximately $209.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00056738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,042.65 or 0.07926307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,018.54 or 1.00030507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00071782 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com . Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org

Earnbase Coin Trading

