Dustin A. Moskovitz Acquires 500,000 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $38,425,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ASAN opened at $77.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.89. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Asana by 133.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Asana during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Asana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Asana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

