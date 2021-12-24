DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

NYSE DD opened at $78.54 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.37 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

