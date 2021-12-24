Dundee Precious Metals Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS DPMLF opened at $5.93 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.28.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $162.24 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Dundee Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

