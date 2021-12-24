Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 233,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,155,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Duke Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

DRE opened at $62.59 on Friday. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $63.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 82.95%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.09%.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

