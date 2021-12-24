DuckDaoDime Price Tops $16.82 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 24th. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $17.45 million and approximately $371,972.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be bought for about $16.82 or 0.00032991 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00056381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.42 or 0.07928935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,965.20 or 0.99989596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00054660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00071984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008202 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

