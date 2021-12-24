DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.78.

Shares of DKNG opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683 in the last three months. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,357,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. 63.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

