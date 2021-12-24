DOWCOIN Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded 72.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. DOWCOIN has a total market cap of $1,933.82 and approximately $1.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DOWCOIN has traded 71.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.83 or 0.00393498 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008647 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000102 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $598.43 or 0.01172568 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

