Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,312,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,216 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $95,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,436,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,710,000 after buying an additional 5,278,189 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,187,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,485,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,274,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,096,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,815,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,726,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,901 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.86.

NYSE:D opened at $77.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.85 and a 1-year high of $81.08.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue bought 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,817 shares of company stock valued at $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.