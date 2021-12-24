Doki Doki Finance Price Hits $30.65 on Major Exchanges (DOKI)

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. Doki Doki Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $65,061.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be purchased for $30.65 or 0.00060061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00043200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00007194 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

