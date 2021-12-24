DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLocal Limited is a technology-first payments platform enabling enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets. It operates principally in the Middle East, Latin America and Africa. DLocal Limited is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of DLocal from $30.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of DLO opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $29.57 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in DLocal by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DLocal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

