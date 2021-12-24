Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC cut its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,455 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 16,480.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Diodes by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $107.54 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,138,864 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Diodes to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diodes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

