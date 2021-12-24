Dingdong (Cayman) Limited’s (NYSE:DDL) Lock-Up Period Will End on December 27th

Dingdong (Cayman)’s (NYSE:DDL) lock-up period will end on Monday, December 27th. Dingdong (Cayman) had issued 4,072,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 29th. The total size of the offering was $95,692,000 based on an initial share price of $23.50. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

DDL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dingdong (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

NYSE:DDL opened at $13.26 on Friday. Dingdong has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $46.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,505.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,029,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,968,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834,666 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,870,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,317,000. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,734,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

