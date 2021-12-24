DiaSorin S.p.A. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DiaSorin in a report released on Sunday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $7.07 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DSRLF. Cheuvreux lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.25.

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $202.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.31. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $238.29.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology.

