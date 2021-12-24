Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.
DBOEY opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81.
Deutsche Börse Company Profile
Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.
