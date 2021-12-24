Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $164.00.

DBOEY opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $16.80. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.81.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 27.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Börse will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Börse AG engages in the provision of information technology services and market data distribution. It operates through the following segments: Eurex, EEX, Xetra, 360T, Clearstream, IFS, GSF, Qontigo and Data. The Eurex segment includes electronic trading of Europian derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

